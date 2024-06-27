INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Officer quits after documenting partner sleeping on the job

NEW ROADS- A New Roads Police Officer resigned citing safety concerns after she claims she went to higher ups a number of times after she kept catching her partner asleep on the clock.



Crystal Duckworth resigned last week after she said she met with her Captain, Chief and others about the sleeping problem of another New Roads Officer.

A picture taken by Duckworth shows her partner, Tavis Dixon, in a deep sleep inside his City of New Roads Police unit. According to Duckworth, it's one of many times she felt unsafe when she says her partner napped on the clock.



"I caught him several times sleeping," Duckworth said. "I spoke with the captain several times and the chief and the situation continued."



The situation was so frustrating, Duckworth drafted a resignation letter and sent it to the City. In her letter she specifically cites safety as the reason she's leaving her post.



"After I talked to the chief and captain for the last time, I decided since it was a safety issue, resign with notice as of last Tuesday, the 27th," Duckworth said. "For safety reasons, I want to go home to my family and children at night."



New Roads Police Chief Kevin Mcdonald declined to do an on camera interview because he says this is a personnel matter. However, he did say the officer who was caught sleeping was recently disciplined. Meantime, Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Bud Torres says the officer who quit used to work for him. He called that officer (Duckworth) a model employee.



When we reached an attorney hired by the Police Department, he told us that he couldnt' comment because this is a personnel matter. He also said he needed to meet with the mayor and chief to be briefed on the . Tonight, Duckworth situation says she is disappointed that she had to leave a job she loved. She is speaking up because she wants the community to know what is going on within the Department.



"I feel like they lost an officer that wanted to serve the community," Duckworth said. "That's what I went out there for to serve the citizens of New Roads, and I feel let down and I feel the citizens should be let down as well because they deserve a better police department."



Duckworth was employed by the City of New Roads for about a year. Duckworth says she had a meeting with high ranking members of the Police Department last week before she resigned. She was recently recognized at a Town Council Meeting for going above and beyond the call of duty.



