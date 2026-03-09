WBRZ Investigative Unit: Suspect arrested for rape of 94-year-old, allegedly caught on camera stalking another woman days before

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested Jeremiah Taylor on Friday after he allegedly raped a 94-year-old woman in the driveway of her home on East Black Oak Drive.

The brazen, daytime rape shocked even the Baton Rouge Police chief, who had difficulty describing it.

"I have a lot of trouble even finding the right adjective to describe such a horrendous act," said Chief 'T.J.' Morse.

According to the newly filed arrest warrant, the victim was sitting on her rocking chair on her front porch when Taylor approached her from the driveway. He is heard on security video calling her beautiful and then exposing his penis. As she tries to get away, police say the suspect follows her into the carport, pushes her down, and rapes her.

Taylor, 22, was booked for first-degree rape, second-degree battery, cruelty to the infirm, and obscenity charges.

However, Taylor has gone mostly unpunished despite an alleged disturbing pattern of behavior.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit tracked down two women — one who claims to be a victim of Taylor's and another who says she came terrifyingly close.

"Jeremiah was with me maybe six to eight months before he thought it was okay to inappropriately touch me," said a woman who told us she was Taylor's foster mother during COVID, but did not want to be identified.

"I felt something on me, and when I got up, I seen him running out of my room."

Without getting too graphic, she claims Taylor got into bed with her and fondled himself when he was just 16 years old.

"Jeremiah just thought it was okay to do what he did, and once my mom asked him that particular night why did he do that, he said he wanted to see how a grown woman feels."

She pressed charges but said she believes not much happened legally because Taylor was a teenager at the time.

Taylor faced a similar outcome when police charged him with raping a family member in 2024. Charges in that case were dropped, and Taylor was released from prison in January.

Just a couple of weeks after getting let out on that charge, Taylor was caught on video less than three weeks before the alleged attack, appearing to stalk a different woman.

"I was walking from the store on my phone, and when I came in the house, my son-in-law said 'somebody following you,'" the woman told us.

Security camera video dated Feb. 10 shows a man, whom she claims is Taylor, following behind the woman, hiding behind a car, and attempting to rush her before changing his mind and turning around after she makes it inside her door.

"I saw on the news that he had raped a 94-year-old woman," she said. "That could've been me."

She said she fears what he would have done if she hadn't made it in the door. That woman lived a couple of streets over from where Taylor allegedly raped the 94-year-old.

"That must've been what his M.O. was. He probably thought he was gonna grab me in this walkway."

For these women, especially Taylor's former foster mother, the moments will stick with them.

"I live with this every day of my life. Depression, anxiety, and I have to live with it."

District Attorney Hillar Moore sent a statement Monday afternoon addressing why the 2024 charges against Taylor for raping a family member were dropped. Moore said his office tried to contact the victim but could not locate her.

"Without the victim's testimony, we could not proceed to trial," Moore said.

He added that his office will now be seeking indictments for both rapes.