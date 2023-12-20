INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: BRAVE Cave disciplinary hearings to resume; judge dissolves restraining order

BATON ROUGE — Disciplinary hearings for officers linked to the Baton Rouge Police Department's "BRAVE Cave" will be held next month after a state district judge dissolved a temporary restraining order that put the cases on hold.

Lawyers for the officers and BRPD told District Judge Tarvald Smith on Wednesday that they had met and resolved a disagreement over how quickly the policemen had been set for disciplinary hearings. They told Smith the hearings would be conducted Jan. 12 _ about a month after they were initially scheduled.

BRPD had set up the hearings following accusations that some criminal suspects were abused at a warehouse off Plank Road. The police officers' union last week criticized the short timetable, and the lawyer for two of the five officers in the case said he had a conflict.

After the brief hearing in the 19th Judicial District Courthouse on Wednesday, the lawyers for the officers said that while differences remain, they are satisfied with the new timetable.

Smith imposed a temporary restraining order last week after lawyer B. Kyle Kershaw, who represents two of the officers, said he couldn't be present for the Dec. 14 hearing, and also that BRPD didn't give him enough time to go through hundreds of pages of documents.

Smith scheduled a hearing for Wednesday on a preliminary injunction, which could have led to further delays, but the sides told the judge there were ready to go forward next month and he dissolved the order that had kept the agency from holding the hearings.

Several lawsuits claim officers physically abused suspects in an low-profile warehouse known as the BRAVE Cave — using an acronym for a street crimes unit known as "Baton Rouge Area Violence Elimination." Police Chief Murphy Paul, who intends to retire as soon as his replacement is named, perhaps as early as this week, disbanded the street crimes unit.

The Baton Rouge police union criticized the decision to hold hearings so quickly, saying officers often can remain on administrative leave until further along in the legal process.

"Ample time should be given for the process to remain undamaged by haste," the union wrote in a statement last week.

Deputy Chief Myron Daniels, one of five candidates to replace Paul, was in Smith's courtroom for Wednesday's hearing and said afterward the agency was pleased that the hearings would go forward.

It's expected that a new chief will be in place by the time the disciplinary cases come up.