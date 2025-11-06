Latest Weather Blog
Investigative Unit: Additional TKE fraternity brothers cited in ongoing hazing investigation at LSU
BATON ROUGE — Four more members of the LSU chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon have been cited in connection with a hazing investigation of the fraternity, bringing the total number of TKE fraternity brothers cited in the investigation to seven.
Jacob Razmus, 20, Dyland Achord, 19, and James McKay, 19, were all cited on principle to criminal hazing, principle to simple battery and principle to theft charges, LSU Police reports indicate. Davis Gilmer, 21, was also cited on criminal hazing, simple battery and principle to theft charges.
The citations happened on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, records show.
The group joins 19-year-old Brody Tanner and 22-year-old Thomas Lavergne, who were issued summons last week. Because the charges for all three are misdemeanors, the trio was not booked into jail and their mugshots were not taken. Logan Greneaux, 20, has also been charged as a principle to criminal hazing and simple battery.
The alleged battery happened at two different locations off LSU's campus on Thursday, Oct. 9; on Monday, Oct. 13, a report was made to LSU Police.
