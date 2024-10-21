Latest Weather Blog
Investigation concluded after bus driver caught on video maneuvering around train with kids on board
BATON ROUGE - The EBR School System has concluded an investigation following a video that showed an EBR Parish school bus driver using an apparent illegal maneuver to get around a train.
The train was stopped on Government Street around 7:55 a.m. on September 5. In the video, the bus can be seen driving down a side road to circumvent the stopped train before turning back onto the roadway on the opposite side.
Traffic stopped by the train was forced to back up to make room for the bus to complete its turn back onto the roadway. After a couple of attempts, the bus makes it through the intersection.
Multiple children appeared to be on the bus at the time of the incident.
Monday, the school system released the following statement.
The East Baton Rouge Parish School System Human Resources Department and the Transportation Department concluded their investigations and took action following the bus incident that took place on Wednesday, September 5. We learned from the investigation that the driver did not cross the tracks, however the breach in safety protocol was addressed.
