Intruder forced her way into Ascension home, slashed sleeping victim
DONALDSONVILLE - A person is accused of forcing her way into an Ascension Parish home and attacking a woman who was sleeping inside.
The sheriff's office said Peggy Valentine, 43, was arrested in the attack, which happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday on Elizabeth Street in Donaldsonville.
Investigators said Valentine began cutting the victim while she was asleep, leaving the woman with multiple injuries. The victim was able to fight off Valentine, who then fled the home, according to the sheriff's office.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.
Investigators believe the two knew each other prior to the attack.
Valentine was booked Thursday on charges of home invasion and attempted first-degree murder.
