Intruder dies after being shot while 'forcing themselves' into home off N. Acadian Thruway

43 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, April 25 2023 Apr 25, 2023 April 25, 2023 7:45 AM April 25, 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police said an intruder was shot and killed while forcibly entering a home off North Acadian Thruway Monday night. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said someone was shot multiple times after forcing themselves into a home on Ontario Street near N. Acadian around 10 p.m. Monday. The person, later identified by the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office as 37-year-old Lawrence Bajoie, was taken to a hospital in critical condition but did not survive his injuries. 

The BRPD said it plans to release more information later Tuesday morning. This is a developing story. 

