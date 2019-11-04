Intoxicated man arrested after allegedly exposing himself near public playground

Adam Strittmatter

BATON ROUGE - On Saturday, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to apprehend an intoxicated driver who allegedly exposed himself near a public playground.

According to a police report, the incident took place in the parking lot of a playground and pool at the corner of Antebellum Avenue and Pelican Lakes Parkway in the Burbank area. Authorities say a witness saw Adam Strittmatter driving erratically in the parking lot, appearing to attempt to jump a curb with his vehicle. The witness went on to tell deputies Strittmatter then exited his car and urinated in its front passenger seat.

By the time police arrived, Strittmatter was allegedly sitting in the front passenger seat, half-nude and inebriated. A police report claims that when asked to provide deputies with his full name, Strittmatter repeatedly refused to cooperate. Authorities say Strittmatter’s vehicle contained a nearly empty bottle of Skyy Vodka and reported that when a breath sample was administered, his blood alcohol level was .277g.

Deputies arrested Strittmatter on charges that included operating a vehicle while intoxicated, obscenity, resisting an officer, and possession of alcoholic beverage in a vehicle. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail.