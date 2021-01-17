Intoxicated boater causes death of two teenage boys in boating incident; third in hospital

CALDWELL PARISH - Two 15-year-old boys bodies were recovered from a lake by officials after a boating incident on Saturday.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is investigating a double boating fatality that happened in Caldwell Parish.



The deceased bodies of two 15-year-old boys were recovered from Lafourche Lake around midnight, according to a report.



Travis H. McFarlain, 55, of Pine Prairie, claims that he was operating an 18-foot aluminum vessel and struck a dock ejecting three 15-year-old boys and himself.

Two of the boys were killed after being ejected and the third boy was transported to a nearby hospital where he is in stable condition.



A breathalyzer test was conducted on McFarlain and proved that he was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

McFarlain was arrested and booked into the Caldwell Parish Correctional Center for operating a vessel while intoxicated and two counts of vehicular homicide.



The deceased bodies were transported to the Caldwell Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.