Interstate reopens after massive explosion at Duson chemical plant

4 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Thursday, May 03 2018 May 3, 2018 May 03, 2018 4:55 PM May 03, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DUSON - More than 12 hours after a massive explosion at a chemical plant west of Lafayette, residents in a 5-mile area around the facility were allowed to return home and traffic was once again cleared to travel I-10.

Thursday afternoon, a massive inferno ignited at a chemical facility at the Duson exit of I-10.  The interstate was closed all of Thursday evening and early Friday morning.

Residents in the area were asked to leave.  They were allowed to start returning home around 6 a.m. Friday. 

                                        

There were no reports of injuries.

Investigators have not said what caused the explosion.

Firefighters worked Thursday and all morning Friday to put the blaze out.

