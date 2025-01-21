36°
Interstate 10 in Jefferson, Orleans and St. Charles parishes to be closed at 4 a.m.
NEW ORLEANS - Interstate 10 in St. Charles, Jefferson and Orleans parishes will be closed at 4 a.m., DOTD said Monday evening.
The department said the roadway will reopen when it's safe to do so.
As of 10:30 p.m., no other roadways have been closed.
