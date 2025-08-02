87°
Latest Weather Blog
Intersection shut down after crash in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH — An intersection was shut down after a crash in Livingston Parish on Saturday morning, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
The crash happened at the intersection of Joe May Road and Hammack Road.
DEMCO crews responded to the scene to repair two damaged power poles.
Trending News
LPSO said the intersection will remain closed until repairs are complete.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Friday's Health Report: World Lung Cancer Day
-
Trump says he's mobilized nuclear submarines in response to Russian official's 'provocative...
-
Trump demands official overseeing jobs data be fired after dismal employment report
-
City-Parish officials finish work on transportation project in Baton Rouge Health District
-
Man on active parole arrested in Kenner after police find stolen Jeep...
Sports Video
-
LSU's continuity in the coaching staff is making things run smoother
-
Southern leaning on experience while building for 2025 season
-
WATCH: As fall camp continues on the Bluff, Southern head coach Terrence...
-
LSU football starts Fall camp with solid first practice
-
LSU football begins fall camp just one month ahead of season opener...