Intersection of Lee Drive, Highland Road shut down this weekend
BATON ROUGE - The intersection of Highland Road and Lee Drive will be shut down over the weekend for road repair.
From 7:00 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Sunday, no traffic will be allowed, according to the East Baton Rouge City-Parish Department of Transportation & Drainage.
The southbound direction will be closed off completely, with right turns allowed at the northbound section and the westbound section. Left turns will be restricted at the eastbound section.
Questions about the shutdown can be sent to the EBR Department of Maintenance at (225) 389-3158.
