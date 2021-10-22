Interim Lafayette Police Chief on administrative leave, under investigation

Interim Lafayette Police Chief Wayne Griffin

LAFAYETTE - The man selected to temporarily lead Lafayette's Police Department has been accused in a sexual harassment allegation, according to a statement issued Thursday by Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG).

LCG has launched an investigation into the harassment claims and the man at the very center of the claims, Interim Lafayette Police Chief Wayne Griffin, has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation, KATC reports.

While Griffin is on leave, Major Monte Potier will lead the department.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory issued a statement regarding the case, saying, “This Administration has zero tolerance for sexual harassment. We also have zero tolerance for retaliation, either directly, indirectly, through third parties, and/or any other manner. The Administration also respects Due Process. We take this matter seriously. I trust in the training, experience, and professionalism of our Human Resources Manager to lead a fair and impartial investigation."

Lafayette's Police Department has experienced a number of changes during 2021.

On October 7, Mayor-President Guillory fired former police chief Thomas Glover and Griffin was named interim head of the department.

Griffin was selected by a Police Chief Search Committee, and is a 19-year veteran of LPD.

He previously served as SWAT commander and worked in the training, recruiting, patrol, narcotics, as well as the SRO divisions of the department, according to KATC.