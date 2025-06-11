91°
Interfaith partners, advocates gather for reflection on toughening immigration legislation

3 hours 7 minutes 34 seconds ago Wednesday, June 11 2025 Jun 11, 2025 June 11, 2025 11:04 AM June 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Wednesday morning, advocates and interfaith leaders are gathering for "collective resolve" against toughening anti-immigration legislation in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Organization for Refugees and Immigrants and interfaith partners met for Stand Together: Immigrants and People of Faith. 

The gathering was rooted in solidarity, reflection and purposeful action, organizers said. 

