Inside The Weather: Measuring Wind

1 hour 54 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, March 15 2023 Mar 15, 2023 March 15, 2023 5:29 PM March 15, 2023 in Weather news
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus

Wind determines a lot about our daily activities. But, do you know how it is monitored and the correct way to read those measurements? WBRZ Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus, explains in the associated video.

For more Inside The Weather, CLICK HERE. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

