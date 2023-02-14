Inside The Weather: Bomb Cyclone

69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus

You may have heard about a "bomb cyclone" or a storm undergoing "bombogenesis." What exactly do these weather terms mean? WBRZ Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus, explains in the associated video.

For more Inside The Weather, CLICK HERE.

