86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Inside The Weather: April Showers Bring May Flowers

35 minutes 12 seconds ago Wednesday, April 05 2023 Apr 5, 2023 April 05, 2023 4:23 PM April 05, 2023 in Weather news
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus

We all know rain helps to grow nice green vegetation. But does a popular weather catchphrase hold up to science? WBRZ Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus takes a look in the associated video.

Trending News

For more Inside The Weather, CLICK HERE. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days