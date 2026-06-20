Inmates moved out of jail during HVAC work

PLAQUEMINE - Inmates at the Iberville Parish jail were moved to various other facilities while crews upgrade the prison's HVAC system.

Sunday, 91 men at the jail were moved to the correctional center in La Salle and eight women were moved to Avoyelles Parish. New bookings will be done at the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail until work is complete.

The sheriff said he hopes to have upgrades finished by Friday.

The move costs about $24/day per inmate. The upgrades will cost about $1 million.

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