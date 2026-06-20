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Inmates moved out of jail during HVAC work

1 decade 3 months 3 weeks ago Monday, February 22 2016 Feb 22, 2016 February 22, 2016 11:25 AM February 22, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

PLAQUEMINE - Inmates at the Iberville Parish jail were moved to various other facilities while crews upgrade the prison's HVAC system.

Sunday, 91 men at the jail were moved to the correctional center in La Salle and eight women were moved to Avoyelles Parish. New bookings will be done at the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail until work is complete.
The sheriff said he hopes to have upgrades finished by Friday.

The move costs about $24/day per inmate.  The upgrades will cost about $1 million. 

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