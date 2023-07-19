Inmate wins lawsuit over St. Gabriel prison attack; guard stood idle after man was stabbed, burned

ST. GABRIEL - A federal judge has sided with an inmate who claimed a prison guard refused to do her job after he was stabbed and burned by another offender inside of a prison dormitory.

That inmate, Shawn Briscoe, was awarded $10,000 in damages on Tuesday.

Footage obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit not only shows the February 2018 attack at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center but also appears to show what prison guards were doing at the time.

Court filings say another inmate — Darryl Harris — walked up to Briscoe's bed, stabbed him with a sharp object and poured scalding hot liquid on him, leaving burns.

One video shows Briscoe running from Harris, tumbling over a mattress and backing into a wall as he tried to avoid his attacker. In a second video, prison staff — including guard Dallas Stewart — are seen looking through a window in response to the commotion, according to Briscoe's attorney.

"In short, Defendant Stewart watched Briscoe get burned and stabbed, and did absolutely nothing to aid him," the lawsuit stated.

Additionally, attorney William Most alleges that the guard told Briscoe to "take your licks, n***a" when the inmate asked for help.

Stewart was ultimately fired from her job after an internal investigation at the Department of Corrections.