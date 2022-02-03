48°
Inmate found hanging in Ascension jail cell, now hospitalized in serious condition
DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies rushed an inmate to a hospital after he tried to commit suicide in his cell at the Ascension Parish Jail.
The sheriff's office said the inmate was found hanging in his cell Tuesday. Deputies discovered him around 9:30 a.m. while doing a routine security check.
Deputies reportedly performed CPR on Everett and took him to a hospital. The department said he remains in critical condition as of Thursday.
