Inmate at Louisiana State Penitentiary succumbs to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE - According to Louisiana Department of Corrections, an inmate diagnosed with novel coronavirus has died, marking the first coronavirus-related fatality of a state inmate.

The inmate, housed at Louisiana State Penitentiary, was 69 years of age and suffered from at least one underlying condition.

He had been hospitalized in Baton Rouge, Louisiana since Wednesday, April 15 and was pronounced deceased on Saturday, April 18.

He conferred with the doctor at the hospital and requested and agreed to a do not resuscitate order.

His family has been notified of his death.

The individual was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder and had been imprisoned at Louisiana State Penitentiary since January of 1978.

For the privacy of his family and due to confidentiality laws, the DOC is not releasing the inmate’s name nor additional details pertaining to his medical conditions.