Infant in critical condition after suspected overdose; mother's boyfriend arrested

HAMMOND - A 1-year-old is still in critical condition after a suspected overdose Thursday, Jan. 5.

According to the St. John Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a LaPlace hospital Thursday while doctors were treating an infant for a possible overdose.

The child's mother told deputies she returned to her Hammond home from work to find the infant and her boyfriend, 31-year-old Terrance Robinson, sitting in the family vehicle. The mother said the baby was unresponsive when she arrived so the pair drove the child to the hospital.

Once the child started to get treatment, deputies arrested Robinson and searched his car.

Deputies said they found a large amount of drugs and a gun.

Robinson was booked for two counts of cruelty to juveniles, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, Schedule III and Schedule IV drugs, prohibited acts, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of oxycodone, and illegal carrying of a weapon with controlled dangerous substances.