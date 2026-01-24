54°
Infant gorilla at Audubon Zoo dies shortly after being born

Saturday, January 24 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS — A baby gorilla died shortly after being born at the Audubon Zoo, the zoo shared on Saturday.

This was the second infant for 18-year-old mother Tunami, a critically endangered western lowland gorilla, and 31-year-old father Okpara, a silverback gorilla. 

The pair's first infant died in 2020 due to an unexpected medical condition with Tumani.

Audubon's veterinarians will conduct additional exams to determine the cause of death.

According to Audubon, the world's western lowland gorilla population has declined by more than 80%, mainly due to illegal hunting, disease, habitat loss and increased poaching. The species is classified as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

