75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Infant dead after being rushed to Baton Rouge hospital Monday; police investigating

2 hours 52 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, November 01 2022 Nov 1, 2022 November 01, 2022 11:50 AM November 01, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating the death of an infant that was reported after the child arrived at a hospital Halloween Day.

Sources said the child, a 1-year-old, was taken to an urgent care clinic sometime Monday. The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said the child was ultimately brought to an emergency room, where the infant was pronounced dead.

The coroner's office said it is still trying to determine what caused the child's death. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days