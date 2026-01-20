Indivisible Baton Rouge participates in 'Free America' walkout

BATON ROUGE - Protesters with Indivisible Baton Rouge participated in a nationwide "Free America" walkout against certain policies of the Trump administration.

Organizers said it is a demonstration in response to ICE raids, National Guard troops, attacks on the trans community and other policies of the Trump administration.

A list of demands was taken to the Baton Rouge offices of Rep. Julia Letlow and Sen. John Kennedy.