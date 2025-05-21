74°
Indianapolis Colts owner, CEO Jim Irsay dies at 65
INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay died at 65, according to a statement from the team.
Irsay died in his sleep Wednesday afternoon, the team said.
Irsay's father, Robert, bought the Colts in 1972. Irsay was named the team's general manager at 24 when the team moved from Baltimore to Indianapolis in 1984 and became the sole owner in 1997.
