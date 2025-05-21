74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Indianapolis Colts owner, CEO Jim Irsay dies at 65

1 hour 14 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, May 21 2025 May 21, 2025 May 21, 2025 6:49 PM May 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Credit: Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay died at 65, according to a statement from the team.

Irsay died in his sleep Wednesday afternoon, the team said.

Irsay's father, Robert, bought the Colts in 1972. Irsay was named the team's general manager at 24 when the team moved from Baltimore to Indianapolis in 1984 and became the sole owner in 1997.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days