Indiana woman accused of indecent behavior with, solicitation of 12-year-old arrested in Livingston
LIVINGSTON — A Fort Wayne, Indiana, woman accused of soliciting a 12-year-old boy was arrested in Livingston Parish.
Zoe Anderson, 21, was arrested on Aug. 24 on charges of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
Deputies with Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office's Internet Crimes Against Children task force began investigating Anderson on July 10 following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Anderson was taken into custody with the help of Indiana Homeland Security and then extradited to Livingston Parish and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center, deputies said.
Her bond is set at $150,000.
