Independence Sicilian Heritage Festival celebrates tradition, food, and family

INDEPENDENCE - It's the second weekend of March and that means the Independence Sicilian Heritage Festival is underway.

Saturday, Sicilian families near and far are gathering in Independence to celebrate traditions passed on for generations.

Festivals, music, and storytelling are essential parts of Sicilian identity and the Independence Sicilian Heritage Festival showcases this culture that thrives off community, family and of course food.

"Great food, we got muffaletta’s, Italian sausage, lasagna, a good Italian tea to wash it down with, a good midway with the kids, just a great family atmosphere. If you have time, drive down to independence and enjoy the weekend with us," said Grand Marshal Michael Petito.

The festival features activities that highlight Sicilian traditions, including a spaghetti eating contest and a meatball throwing contest.

It started off as the Little Italy Festival in the 70's, and 17 years ago, it switched to the Sicilian heritage festival to honor those who settled here in the parish.

"Years ago, many Sicilians settled here because of the rich farm land, my grandfather being one of them, and he came here and most of our families did that and we just want to keep that heritage alive," said Robin Abrams with the festival.

It's an exclusive club, the royalty of the festival represents those Sicilian families.

"We have to do a family tree in order to be in the pageant proving that you do have Sicilian in your blood," said Sicilian Festival Queen Allie Landry.

The festival attracts around 15,000 attendees each year. It will continue on Sunday, with more culture to experience.

A living rosary spoken in Italian is scheduled and dancers from Italy will be performing.