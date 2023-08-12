99°
Independence man arrested for leaving fire unattended at Washington Parish campsite; caused severe damage to property
MOUNT HERMON - A man from Independence was arrested early Saturday after he started a fire while camping that spread to nearby woods.
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said 34-year-old Kenneth Beaubouef started a fire Thursday night at a campsite off Firetower Road and tended to it into the evening. In the morning, the fire was still going and Beaubouef had left the area.
Agents said the flames spread to a woods nearby and caused "severe damage to property and structures."
A state-wide burn ban was put into effect on Monday, Aug. 7.
Beaubouef was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with a burn ban violation and fire raising with criminal negligence. His bond has not been set.
