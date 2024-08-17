Independence Italian Cultural Museum hosts annual Cucuzza Day celebration

INDEPENDENCE - Sicilian families in Independence who have been growing cucuzza, also known as Italian squash, for generations have been sharing them with the community for the last several years at Cucuzza Day at the Independence Italian Cultural museum.

"It's basically a family day and to introduce people to the cucuzza, and promote the cucuzza," said Donnie Orlando, president of the museum.

The seeds of a cucuzza are passed down for generations in Sicilian culture. No two cucuzza are the same, they can grow to around 4 feet long and can grow in a unique pattern, sometimes straight and sometimes similar to a snake.

For Sicilian families, it's a staple during the hot summer months.

"Whatever you use with potatoes, whether soup or gravy, you can do with cucuzza," Orlando said.

The celebration began to take advantage of an abundance of the gourds being produced by the cucuzza vines behind the building.

"We got all of these cucuzzas coming on. I said we gotta do something to promote this, and said 'How about a cucuzza day celebration?'... It's to continue on the tradition of the cucuzza which is indicative of the Sicilian culture, that's what they grew over there," Orlando said.

Families from at least as far away as Lafayette gathered to enjoy the harvest and to compete for cash prizes for the most impressive gourds.

This year the heaviest cucuzza was 10.5, brought in by Joe Guzzardo, and the longest was 48 inches brought in by Kenny Liuzza. Liuzza also won the cucuzza cooking contest.

The Italian Cultural Museum is entirely donor supported. Orlando says the community keeps it going.

"The Sicilian community comes together to help us out in fundraisers, participation, and donating," Orlando said.