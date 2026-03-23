Incumbents ousted in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON - There will be a shake up to the Livingston Parish Council after voters decided to oust several incumbents from their seats.

Chance Parent, Marshall Harris, Joan Landry, Ricky Goff, and Delos Blackwell will not be returning to the council following defeats Saturday night.

Incumbent "Jim" Norred, Jr. is forced into a runoff with "Garry Frog" for the second district seat, they were separated by a mere 12 votes.

Maurice "Scooter" Keen wins the district 3 seat, since Cindy Franz did not seek reelection. "Jeff" Averett takes the district 6 seat, replacing Sonya Collins who did not run as well. District 8 seat will also have a new comer in, "Tab" Lobell since Ronny Sharp did not enter the race to keep his position.