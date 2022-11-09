71°
Incumbent Central mayor loses re-election bid to city council member
CENTRAL - The incumbent city mayor who has served for over three years lost his reelection bid Tuesday.
David Barrow, who became the mayor of Central in January 2019, was up for reelection Tuesday.
Wade Evans, a Central city council member since 2018, won the mayoral election by just over 2,000 votes, according to election results.
