Incumbent Central mayor loses re-election bid to city council member

Wednesday, November 09 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
David Barrow (left) and Wade Evans (right)

CENTRAL - The incumbent city mayor who has served for over three years lost his reelection bid Tuesday.

David Barrow, who became the mayor of Central in January 2019, was up for reelection Tuesday. 

Wade Evans, a Central city council member since 2018, won the mayoral election by just over 2,000 votes, according to election results. 

For the full results of the Louisiana election, click here.  

