Increasing number of Florida links to assassination of Haitian President

Assassinated President of Haiti Jovenel Moise

Officials have tied an increasing number of Florida residents to the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise and at least one of the suspects was a former U.S. law enforcement informant, according to CNN.

A hit squad took Moise's life in a planned attack last Wednesday.

The operation involved at least 28 people, and quite a few of them were Colombian mercenaries hired through a Florida-based security company.

The DEA said at least one of the men arrested previously worked as an informant for the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

"At times, one of the suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise was a confidential source to the DEA," the DEA said in a statement.

"Following the assassination of President Moise, the suspect reached out to his contacts at the DEA. A DEA official assigned to Haiti urged the suspect to surrender to local authorities and, along with a US State Department official, provided information to the Haitian government that assisted in the surrender and arrest of the suspect and one other individual," the DEA said.

The DEA said it is aware of reports that some assassins yelled "DEA" at the time of their attack. The DEA said in its statement that none of the attackers were operating on behalf of the agency.

Authorities on Monday announced the arrest of a suspect who they believed organized the assassination, identifying him as 63-year-old Christian Emmanuel Sanon.

Sanon, a native of Haiti, allegedly hired a Florida-based company called CTU Security and the company is accused of recruiting people to provide security for Sanon as he attempted to take over Haiti and become the country's president.

An official said of Sanon, "He came to Haiti accompanied by a few people in the beginning of June, these people were supposed to ensure his security and his business. He came with the intention to take over as President of the Republic."

Haitian police killed two Colombian suspects who also had links to CTU Security.

At this time, it is unknown if the individuals who worked as US law enforcement informants wittingly participated in the assassination plot or were aware of the mission, the people briefed on the matter said.

Haitian authorities have provided limited details on the investigation, but an increasing number of Florida connections to the plot paints a picture of an operation that was at least partly hatched in the United States.

At this point, three American citizens have now been arrested in Haiti for their alleged involvement.