In wake of Saints 'no-call', NFL adopts new rules allowing pass interference reviews

NEW ORLEANS - The NFL's Competition Committee has approved new rules that will make all pass interference plays, both called and not called, reviewable.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the new rules will allow all instances of pass interference, regardless of whether they were called on the field, to be challengeable up to the two-minute warning. Within two minutes, the call would be left to a booth review.

According to Stephon Jones, a called OR non-called pass inference penalty can be challenged during the game before two minutes. After 2 minutes, it goes to booth reviews. Big change. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2019

The rule change comes just months after the infamous "no-call" that seemingly robbed the Saints of an opportunity to go to the Super Bowl. The officials' failure to throw a penalty flag on an obvious pass interference in the final minutes of that game has been lambasted by both local and national sports personalities as one of the most egregious missed calls in NFL history.

The fallout from that call has stirred a national conversation on the league's replay protocols, which can largely be attributed for the heightened talks surrounding reviewable penalties.