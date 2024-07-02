Impairment suspected in deadly Pointe Coupee Parish crash

MORGANZA - State police say impairment was a factor in a crash that left two Morganza residents dead in Pointe Coupee Parish Saturday afternoon.

State police and Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's officials said the crash is also believed to be in connection with shooting that occurred in the area earlier Saturday afternoon.

According to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, the passenger was found with gun shot wounds inside the vehicle. An investigation is currently ongoing and authorities are waiting for an official autopsy to be released by the coroner, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened on LA 1 near LA 420 in Pointe Coupee Parish just before 3 p.m. Saturday. Louisiana State Police report that 21-year-old Christopher Armster and his passenger 34-year-old James Guidry died at the scene.

Crash investigators say Armster was driving southbound on LA 1 at a high rate of speed when he failed to stop and struck an 18-wheeler. Police say Armster and Guidry were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Both men suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, 39-year-old Roberto Mendosa was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

Investigators believe speed and impairment to be factors in the crash. Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis. The Pointe Coupee Parish Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death.

The investigation is still ongoing.