Impact Charter School in Baker under investigation by Legislative Auditor

BAKER — Impact Charter School in Baker is currently under investigation by the Legislative Auditor, the office confirmed Monday.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office would only tell WBRZ that they are assisting the Auditor's office in the investigation.

The Legislative Auditor reviews whether government entities are spending public resources properly.

When WBRZ contacted Impact Charter School for comment, a representative said that nothing was happening at the school.

No other information is known as of Monday afternoon.