Imelda becomes a hurricane, direct strike to Bermuda possible

Imelda has strengthened into a hurricane after becoming better organized overnight. Hurricane Hunter aircraft found falling pressure and stronger winds, confirming the storm was gaining intensity. Since then, satellite images have shown continued improvement, and winds are now stronger as a result. Imelda has finally turned away from the U.S. mainland and is beginning to move northeast, with a faster track expected over the next couple of days. Forecast models bring the storm near Bermuda within 36 to 48 hours, though its exact path could shift, especially as it interacts with nearby Hurricane Humberto.

While dry air and wind shear are still working against it, Imelda is over warm waters and in a position to strengthen further. By midweek, the storm will likely take on a more hybrid, non-tropical structure but could still pack strong winds and dangerous conditions as it approaches Bermuda. Even though it may not look like a traditional hurricane at that point, there is still a significant risk of high winds before the system weakens later in the week.

The Storm Station is here for you, tracking the tropics on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go. You can also find tropical updates on our Hurricane Center HERE.