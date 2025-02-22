49°
IHOP on College Drive appears to have closed down

Saturday, February 22 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

BATON ROUGE — The IHOP on College Drive appears to be closed, and it's unclear if it will reopen.

WBRZ passed by today and saw multiple locks on the front entrance doors and signage on the side of the building that reads, "store will be temporarily closed due to change in ownership."

You'll recall the store was named in a lawsuit earlier this month. The owner of the franchisee allowed the chain to stay open longer than it was supposed to igniting a breach of contract, the lawsuit states.

