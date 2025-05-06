75°
Iberville Parish teacher nominated for state Teacher of the Year award
PLAQUEMINE - A teacher at MSA West in Iberville Parish is nominated for the state Teacher of the Year award for the first time in her 24 years of educating.
Donna Michelet teaches STEM Lab at the elementary school. The class is for elementary students of all ages and teaches them skills they can take outside of the classroom, such as sewing.
Even after decades of experience, Michelet says she's still in love with her job.
"It's just very gratifying and is just the happiest place to be."
