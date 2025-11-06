Latest Weather Blog
Iberville Parish: Tax notices did not include municipal taxes, new notices being sent to residents
PLAQUEMINE — Property tax notices sent out to Iberville Parish taxpayers "inadvertently excluded municipal taxes," the sheriff's and assessor's offices said.
Residents of Plaquemine, White Castle or Maringouin who received a 2025 property tax notice, mailed out on Oct. 30, will receive a revised property tax notice that includes municipal taxes.
"If you have already paid your 2025 property tax bill and reside within the city limits of Plaquemine, White Castle or Maringouin, you will receive an adjusted tax notice reflecting the municipal taxes that are still owed," officials said in a statement.
Notices for those who do not live within city limits are correct and will not be receiving a revised or adjusted notice.
Property taxes remain due by Dec. 31, the parish said.
