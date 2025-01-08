Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office audit alleges two parish drivers got paid more than $6,000 for hours they didn't work

PLAQUEMINE — The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office has turned over the investigation of two parish transport drivers who allegedly got paid more than $6,000 for hours they didn't work to prosecutors, a parish audit showed.

The audit alleges that the two salaried transport drivers, no longer employed by the sheriff's office, were not working the required hours for their shifts and that the employees did not submit leave requests for these hours.

In total, $6,127 in ill-gotten funds were paid between Jan. 1, 2024, and April 12, 2024.

The sheriff's office has turned over the evidence from their investigation to District Attorney Tony Clayton.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the agency being audited.