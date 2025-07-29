81°
Latest Weather Blog
Iberville Parish Schools' special education department holds back to school bash for students
PLAQUEMINE - The Iberville Parish Special Education Department held a back to school bash for their students' upcoming semester.
Trending News
Families were able to receive free backpacks, school supplies and a number of different resources.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD searching for men who held elderly woman at gunpoint, stole her...
-
Staying hydrated in the blazing heat while enjoying summer activities
-
Phase One on Perkins Road Overpass Project begins
-
State Trooper arrested on domestic violence charge, allegedly battered woman while drunk
-
Slidell woman accused of buying Lamborghini while receiving fraudulent benefits booked into...