Iberville Parish receives 'environmentally friendly incinerator box'
IBERVILLE PARISH - The Public Works Department in Iberville Parish received an environmentally friendly incinerator box on Monday.
Parish officials said the new tool will "burn debris cleanly and efficiently, reducing environmental impact while being a more cost-effective solution."
The incinerator will be moved to different burn sites in the parish as needed.
