Iberville Parish officials, school system hears public concerns about transportation ahead of school year

GROSSE TETE - The Iberville Parish Government and school system are hosting a community meeting Thursday evening to hear public concerns about transportation ahead of the start of school on Aug. 8.

Parish President, Chris Daigle, says despite the closure of the main Grosse Tete bridge complicating the route to school for students, the school system is well-prepared for the first day back.

"We're putting additional staff in place to make sure that the kids are safe. This new vessel is actually allowing the kids to step down into the vessel where they're safe and actually sitting at benches where they are out of the weather as well," Daigle said.

Residents have a handful of options to get their child to school while the bridge is out. Take the pedestrian ferry, sign up for virtual classes or take an hour-long detour along the interstate.

The pedestrian ferry was just upgraded to a larger vessel that can now carry 18 people at one time. Hours have also been extended, but to pull that off, they have to run the ferry in intervals.

"Due to some of the concerns of working residents, we increased the hours and we are starting at 4 a.m. now and we are ending at 8 p.m. but between that time frame we did have to make adjustments to where we're closed for two hour periods," Daigle said.

When the pedestrian ferry began operations five weeks ago, the parish started collecting data on the number of riders per hour. Daigle says that's how officials ultimately determined what times residents needed the ferry the most.

"I would love to open it 24 hours a day, but it's just unrealistic. Cost should not be a factor but at the end of the day, we're being mindful and we're taking the appropriate times into account," Daigle said.

At Thursday's meeting, Daigle hopes to learn from the public and make adjustments for their convenience. The meeting will be held at the Intracoastal Road Fire Station at 6 p.m.