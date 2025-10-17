Latest Weather Blog
Iberville deputy injured in shooting off ventilator, improving condition
PLAQUEMINE — An Iberville Parish deputy hospitalized after a shooting that left a colleague dead no longer needs a ventilator to breathe and is improving, sources told WBRZ on Friday.
Brett Stassi Jr., the sheriff's son, has been in intensive care since the Oct. 6 shooting in an interrogation room at the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputy Charles Riley was killed, as was a suspect in a sex crime investigation, Latrell Mikal Ornee Clark, 27.
Investigators say Clark was able to wrestle a gun away from one of the deputies after being told he would be arrested.
Riley was the first Iberville deputy killed in the line of duty, Chief Deputy Ronnie Hebert said. A funeral was held for Riley on Monday, and a blood drive was held for Stassi Jr. last week.
