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Iberville deputies arrest man accused of Plaquemine electronic theft; IPSO searching for another suspect
PLAQUEMINE — One person was arrested on felony theft charges for stealing more than $1,000 of electronics from a Plaquemine store, Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi said.
Joshua Myers, 33, was arrested after the Monday theft at a national retailer, Stassi said.
Another person, 31-year-old Brandon Trehern, is still wanted in connection with the theft investigation.
"Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brandon Trahern is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office," deputies added.
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