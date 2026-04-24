Iberville deputies arrest man accused of Plaquemine electronic theft; IPSO searching for another suspect

PLAQUEMINE — One person was arrested on felony theft charges for stealing more than $1,000 of electronics from a Plaquemine store, Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi said.

Joshua Myers, 33, was arrested after the Monday theft at a national retailer, Stassi said.

Another person, 31-year-old Brandon Trehern, is still wanted in connection with the theft investigation.

"Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brandon Trahern is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office," deputies added.