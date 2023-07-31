85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Iberia Parish deputies searching for missing man

3 hours 12 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, July 31 2023 Jul 31, 2023 July 31, 2023 5:23 AM July 31, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

IBERIA PARISH - Deputies are searching for a missing 53-year-old man last seen July 28. 

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, Larry Dale Ditto was last seen July 28 at his home on Coteau Road. 

Deputies say Ditto is a bald man with a large scar on the side of his head and a mole near his nose. He was last wearing dark colored jeans and a dark green shirt. 

Trending News

Anyone with information on Ditto's whereabouts is encouraged to call the IPSO at (337) 369-3711.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days