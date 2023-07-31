Iberia Parish deputies searching for missing man

IBERIA PARISH - Deputies are searching for a missing 53-year-old man last seen July 28.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, Larry Dale Ditto was last seen July 28 at his home on Coteau Road.

Deputies say Ditto is a bald man with a large scar on the side of his head and a mole near his nose. He was last wearing dark colored jeans and a dark green shirt.

Anyone with information on Ditto's whereabouts is encouraged to call the IPSO at (337) 369-3711.