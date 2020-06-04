'I will do better': Drew Brees posts new apology video following comments on national anthem protests

NEW ORLEANS- Drew Brees issued a second public apology Thursday evening following backlash on social media about his comments criticizing national anthem protests.

During an interview with Yahoo! the Saints quarterback was asked about the controversial sign of protest returning in the upcoming football season in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

"I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country," Brees said on Wednesday. "When I look at the flag of the United States, I envision my two grandfathers who fought for this country during World War II, one in the army and one in the Marine Corps, both risking their lives to protect our country."

The comment sparked immediate backlash on social media, including scrutiny from fellow professional athletes, including his own teammates.

Thursday morning, Brees released a statement, calling his words "insensitive."

Some of Brees' teammates, including Demario Davis and Michael Thomas, publicly accepted his apology.

One of my brothers made a public statement yesterday that I disagreed with. He apologized & I accept it because that’s what we are taught to do as Christians. Now back to the movement! #GeorgeFloyd — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 4, 2020

I could’ve easily got on social media and attacked @drewbrees yesterday. His comments were extremely insensitive, dismissive, and flat out disappointing. Knowing him personally and his character I decided not to do so, and addressed things internally.... — Terron Armstead (@T_Armstead72) June 4, 2020

Thursday evening, Brees posted another apology to social media. This time, he included a video and caption that read, "I am your ally."

"I just want you to see my eyes, how sorry I am, for the comments that I made yesterday. I know that it hurt many people."

Brees says that he wishes he would have laid out what was on his heart about social injustice, police brutality, and the need for reform and change to bring equality to black communities.