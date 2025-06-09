Latest Weather Blog
'I warned this would happen:' Former mayor criticizes current administration for financial crisis
BATON ROUGE — In a video posted to her Instagram, former Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome responded to accusations that her administration's failures led to a current budget crisis.
Broome referenced a media report where Sid Edwards claimed the city's budget would fail if his Thrive! initiative does not pass, blaming prior leadership for giving him a financial mess to clean up.
Broome called Edwards' statements "categorically false," saying she tried to prevent the creation of the City of St. George for this reason.
"I warned this would happen," Broome said. "I filed suit against the creation of St. George because there was no plan and I knew the damage it would do to our finances."
Broome also says that when she left office, she shared resources with the new administration that she believed could be helpful, and stated "that help has rarely been used."
View this post on Instagram
Trending News
WBRZ reached out to Edwards' office, which declined to comment on the matter.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. George bills up against the clock before legislative session ends
-
Audit highlights understaffing, caseload issues for DCFS
-
Former East Baton Rouge building official sentenced over child porn accusations
-
Assumption Parish inmate now faces charges for attacking corrections employee
-
Buc-ee's opens Pass Christian location, welcomes hundreds of summertime travelers.