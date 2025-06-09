84°
'I warned this would happen:' Former mayor criticizes current administration for financial crisis

1 hour 17 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, June 09 2025 Jun 9, 2025 June 09, 2025 7:39 PM June 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina
File photo

BATON ROUGE — In a video posted to her Instagram, former Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome responded to accusations that her administration's failures led to a current budget crisis. 

Broome referenced a media report where Sid Edwards claimed the city's budget would fail if his Thrive! initiative does not pass, blaming prior leadership for giving him a financial mess to clean up. 

Broome called Edwards' statements "categorically false," saying she tried to prevent the creation of the City of St. George for this reason.

"I warned this would happen," Broome said. "I filed suit against the creation of St. George because there was no plan and I knew the damage it would do to our finances."

Broome also says that when she left office, she shared resources with the new administration that she believed could be helpful, and stated "that help has rarely been used."

WBRZ reached out to Edwards' office, which declined to comment on the matter. 

